Leonardo DiCaprio denounces environmental impact of Codelco’s “open pit” mining project in Ecuador

Leonardo Dicaprioactor and environmental activist spoke through his social networks about the risk to the ecosystem, communities and biodiversity of the Ecuadorian region if the “open pit” mining project is approved Llurimagua.

The project, located 80 kilometers northeast of Quito, is in the initial exploration stage, thanks to a cooperation agreement between the Chilean company National Copper Corporation (Codelco) and the National Mining Company of Ecuador (Enami EP) signed in 2009. The actor asked the country’s authorities to defend the rights of nature when the municipal court of the country resolves the case, which will happen during the next week.

Specifically, DiCaprio refers to the request for arbitration presented by Codelco before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). In a December 2021 statement, the national state company indicated that the request was made to formally request the start of “a process of friendly and confidential conversations” regarding its investments in the mining project.

“The future of Ecuador’s irreplaceable Intag Valley, as well as that of the local communities that depend on the healthy ecosystem of the cloud forest and the incredible biodiversity that the region harborsis up for grabs early next week in a municipal rights-of-nature case, which will determine whether a projected mining company can continue its large scale open pit copper mining operations”, reads the message posted on Instagram.

read also: Leonardo DiCaprio highlighted Chilean Patagonia and made a call to preserve protected areas

copper and molybdenum

This is a mining concession of Enami EP, which shows signs of copper and molybdenum that have been little explored. The project has 4,829 hectares (HA) and the operational area where the drilling for advanced exploration is limited to 700 HA.

The agreement establishes that if the project qualifies as being of interest to Codelco, after completion of the ongoing exploration work, a company owned 51% by Enami EP and 49% by Codelco would be formed, says the Map of Mining Conflicts.

The mining resources of the initiative were calculated at 1,500 million tons, with a grade of 0.51%, considered high within current mining. If executed, it would have a scope similar to Cerro Colorado, a BHP site in Tarapacá. In Ecuador, mining is a productive activity and a strategic resource within the framework of the economic strengthening of the country.

Let’s call on Ecuador’s courts to uphold the country’s rights of nature next week as a municipal court hears a case to determine the future of a large-scale open-pit copper mining project in the irreplaceable Intag-Toisan #KeyBiodiversityArea. #SaveIntag (📷: Gustavo Pazmiño) pic.twitter.com/EutNEV1uD7 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 29, 2022

“Conservationists argue that the Environmental Impact Assessment published for the project between the state company Enami and the Chilean mining company Codelco did not include mention of the incredible wildlife in the area”, he added.

According to the actor, this includes the “Harlequin Toad long-nosed, which was rediscovered in 2016 and lives nowhere else in the world. Local communities, some of which have been fighting against mining for almost three decadess, they say the project leaders did not consult them about the impacts on their communities, including accessibility to clean water and their livelihoods”.

read also: Without water or food: Ecuadorian Amazon suffers environmental damage due to oil pipeline leak