LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray will replace Durant and Green in the NBA All-Star Game

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Ball will replace injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Murray will replace injured Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. In his second season in the NBA, Ball is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.47 steals in 47 games.

Additionally, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve, will replace Durant as the starter.

The 71st edition of the NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 20, in Cleveland.

The matchup between Team Durant and Team LeBron will air live at 8 pm ET on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States.

This is also the first NBA All-Star selection for Murray, who is in his fifth NBA season. He is averaging his career highs with 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 2.06 steals in 47 games.