Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio among the great forgotten

The great forgotten by the Oscar Awards 2022

Lady Gaga

The big push of “House of Gucci” was focused on its protagonist, however, the last Oscar winner, BAFTA Y grammys was left out of the nominations.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Despite his strong performance, the Oscar winner was unable to get voters to nominate him for his work on the Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up”.

Ruth Negga

The star who seemed like a fixture for the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in “passing” was ignored by the Academy.

Caitriona Balfe

The role of the matriarch of “Belfast” was considered the closest thing to a safe candidacy this awards season. Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not see it that way.

“Sing 2”

Bono, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon Y Scarlett Johansson they were not enough for the animated sequel.

Denis Villeneuve

“dune” It scored a Best Picture nomination and nine more today, but the acclaimed director of the epic based on Frank Herbert’s sprawling classic was basically ignored.

Frances McDormand

A year after getting another Oscar for “nomadland”the actress of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” It was one of the great forgetfulness among the nominees.

Aaron Sorkins

Its two protagonists “Being the Ricardos” were deservedly nominated, it remains to be seen why the director was not considered at least for his script.

Jennifer Hudson

The Oscar winner played Aretha Franklin in the biographical film directed by liesl tommya role that seemed made for a nomination.

Pedro Almodovar

the protagonist of “Parallel Mothers”, Penelope Cruzgot a nomination for Best Actress this morning, but there was nothing for the Spanish director.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

The highest-grossing film of 2021 (and which is still breaking records) dreamed of a nomination for Best Picture… That’s it.

The surprises of the nominations for the Oscar Awards 2022

Judi Dench

Everyone expected Belfast to do well this morning, but the legendary Oscar winner was not among the contenders, until today, with her latest nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Kristen Stewart

After being ignored by various associations in what will be the 2022 awards season, the protagonist of “Spencer” earned a well-deserved nomination for Best Leading Actress.

“Drive My Car”

The Japanese film made history with four nominations, including the coveted Best Picture nomination.

Beyonce

The singer was recognized with her first Oscar nomination, and it could be a hit for the superstar and her power ballad on “King Richard,” “Be Alive.”