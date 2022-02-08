La Nación / Open call for Miss Supranational Paraguay 2022 and will allow contestants with tattoos

Within the framework of a press conference held at the Villamorra Shopping, the official opening of the call to participate in the Miss Supranational Paraguay 2022 beauty pageant was held. In this pageant, the new ambassador who will be in charge of representing Paraguay will be crowned. our country in the renowned Grand Slam competition, which takes place every year in Poland.

All ladies who are between 18 and 29 years old, single and without a wedding commitment, who have not yet become mothers, may participate. Knowledge of the culture of our country and the use of other languages ​​will also be valued. In addition, it should be noted that this year a more inclusive contest will be held, since it does not require a minimum height and tattoos are allowed.

The Miss Supranational Paraguay 2022 will have its final gala on May 7. The contestants will previously have catwalk, oratory, photo pose practices and the winner of the competition will receive a personalized tutoring in English language training with top-level professionals.

In this way, the invitation is open to ladies from all over the national territory who wish to represent their districts. They will be able to do so by registering for the contest through the different contact lines such as Instagram: @misssupranationalofficialpy; Facebook: Supranational Paraguay; Twitter: @suprapyoficial; web: www.misssupranationalparaguay.com, and to telephone numbers 0984 315 736 and 0992 502 618.

“Our goal is to return our country to the top and with the desire to once again fulfill the feat achieved by Stephania Stegman, who in 2015 won the first Grand Slam world crown for our country,” said Alan Cano, president and producer of the Paraguayan Fashion Council (Compam), in charge of the new edition of Miss Supranational Paraguay.