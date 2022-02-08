La Nación / Nominations began yesterday

With the aim of recognizing and promoting MSMEs, the application for the 2022 National Mipymes Award contest was launched, which will seek to distinguish the winners with technical assistance. This is what the Vice Minister of MSMEs of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC), Isaac Godoy, announced yesterday after the official launch of the contest to which those interested may apply until April 10.

The award is part of the Project to Strengthen the Capacity of the Guidance System for Paraguayan MSMEs (Fomipymes), which also seeks to encourage social responsibility, in addition to instilling in them the need to grow in terms of formalization, industry, design and communication.

The interesting thing about the National Mipymes Award, in addition to the technical assistance awards, is that several categories are available, thus expanding coverage throughout the national territory. This year the scheme of the categories was modified, leaving the Empowerment of Women with 35 awards; the Excellence category will have 6 awards, as well as one each for Entrepreneurial Youth, Climate Action and Circular Economy, and Fair Trade and Community Development.