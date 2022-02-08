La Jornada – Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck are nominated for the SAG Awards

New York. Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck received individual nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), while Belfast Y CODA they obtained nominations for the highest honor of the guild, the best cast.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson in an Instagram Live. Although they were released virtually due to the increase in covid-19 cases, they represented one of the most significant mornings in an awards season largely extinguished by the pandemic.

With Belfast Y CODA (which includes the Mexican actor Eugenio Derez), compete for the SAG for the best cast House of Gucci (the gucci house), Don’t Look Up (don’t look up) Y king richard (King Richard: A Winning Family). Notably they were left out of this category West Side Story (Love without barriers) by Steven Spielberg, which did receive a best supporting actress nomination for Ariana DeBose, and The Power of the Dog (the power of the dog) by Jane Campion. Campion’s film, however, received three individual nominations: for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are, along with DeBose and Dunst, Caitriona Balfe for BelfastCate Blanchett for Nightmare Alley (the alley of lost souls) and Ruth Negga for passing (Chiaroscuro).

Best Supporting Actor Nominees: Affleck for The Tender Bar, Bradley Cooperby Licorice PizzaTroy Kotsur by CODA, Jared Leto by House of Gucci and Smit-McPhee.

Kotsur is the first deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination.

The Golden Globes, usually the kickoff party in the final stretch leading up to the Oscars, barely rang this year. The winners were announced Sunday on Twitter during a private ceremony due to Hollywood’s boycott of the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association over diversity and ethics issues. The increase in ómicron also caused the Critics Choice Awards to postpone its face-to-face gala on January 9. For the second year, awards season went virtual and struggled to make much noise.

The SAG nominations on Wednesday at least confirmed that the Academy Awards race includes big stars this year.

The nominees for best actor are Will Smith for king richardCumberbatch, Denzel Washington by The Tragedy of Macbeth (The tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! and Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos.

For the award for best actress Lady Gaga compete for House of GucciJessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Tammy Faye’s eyes), Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter (the lost girl), Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and Jennifer Hudson for Respect (Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story).

The SAG Awards, presented by the SAG-AFTRA Screen Actors Guild, are among the most trusted landmarks of the Oscars. Rarely does a movie or performance that wasn’t nominated by the actors on screen end up winning Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the most influence.

But last year, SAG and the academy diverged more than usual. Just one of his award-winning actors, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah (Judas and the black messiah), also won the Oscar. The other SAG winners were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (The mother of the blues”) and Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari. Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 (The trial of the Chicago 7!) won the SAG for Best Ensemble, while Nomadland Chloé Zhao’s, which featured many non-professional actors and was not nominated for best ensemble, took home the Oscar for best picture.