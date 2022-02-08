Kylie Jenner welcomes her second child: the Kardashian-Jenner clan showers love

The clan kardashian jenner is over the moon to welcome the second baby of Kylie Jenner as family members shower love on the newborn.

On Instagram the February 6ththe beauty mogul announced the birth of her baby number 2 with a monochrome photo of her holding the boy’s hand.

She skipped long paragraphs by simply typing in the date of birth and a blue heart emoji to hint that her baby came into the world on February 2, 2022.

Upon encountering the post full of emotions, the kardashians they couldn’t help themselves and took to the comments section to react to the good news.

Travis Scott dropped a blue heart emoji and added several brown ones.

instagram capture / kyliejenner

Khloé and Kim Kardashian also released blue heart emoticons, while Kourtney commented: “mom of two lives“.

Kris Jenner also reacted on the social media post when she dubbed the little guy “Angel Foot“.

The 24-year-old socialite revealed her ultrasound shots in September 2021 to announce her pregnancy. She also shares a three-year-old daughter Stormi with the rapper.