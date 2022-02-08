Kylie Jenner vs. Kendall Jenner, who has the best workout routine?

Finally, you finish your training session by performing a series of special exercises to tone your abdomen, legs and buttocks. To do this, the famous uses personalized pilates sessions, either in her favorite studio in Los Angeles or from home, with a machine with a pulley system. Additionally, employing some resistance bands, she also performs exercises exercises such as squats, lateral leg stretches and displacements.

Kendall Jenner’s workout routine

For her part, compared to her sister’s regimen, Kendall Jenner’s surprising routine seems to be much more constant and intensive, due to her life as a model. And it is that although strength and cardio are once again the protagonists of the training routine that the famous practice daily, the exercises they charge a different rate according to the recommendations of Gunnar Peterson, their personal trainer.

a powerful workout HIITfocused on strengthening the core, is the one that compiles multiple short-term series of planks, extensions and sit-ups of all kinds, helping the supermodel not only to burn calories, but also to shape and preserve well-defined abs and a well-shaped silhouette. Routine to which, according to Kendall, he dedicates only 11 minutes a day.

As if that were not enough, activities such as boxing, paddle surfing and hiking are also part of the repertoire of kendall jenner workout to stay in great shape.

Who has the best exercise routine?

After reviewing the list of exercises and the type of routine of each one, the truth is that each training has its own. While the routine Kylie Jenner is the best for burning calories and staying fit through a simple daily workout, the routine of Kendall Jenner it is much better to achieve more specialized results like sculpting and toning the body, through a doubly disciplined and precise regimen.