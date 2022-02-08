Kristen Stewart takes her Princess Diana to the Oscars: It was the only nomination for “Spencer” | arts and culture

Despite critical acclaim, Spencer only managed one Oscar nomination. There, the interpreter Kristen Stewart will compete for the statuette for Best Leading Actress.

Despite critical acclaim, the film by Chilean Pablo Larraín, Spencer, was only nominated for an Academy Award nomination. In it, who led the production to the recognition of the academy was the actress Kristen Stewart, nominated for her performance as Lady Di.

With this, Stewart earned the only nomination for National Directorrecognized in 2013 with the nomination for Best Foreign Language Film for Nofilm about the 1988 plebiscite.

This would work as a kind of deja vu for Larraín, who he lived the same with his first English-language tape, jackiewhere actress Natalie Portman earned her own Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Jacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis during her time as first lady of the United States.

Then, jackie it also had nominations for Best Costumes and Best Soundtrack.

spencer has Stewart as the protagonist in charge of getting under the skin of Diana of Wales. The movie is set in 1991. during the Christmas holidays of the royal family.

In that instance, Diana, Princess of Wales, decides to end her marriage with CarlosPrince of Wales, amid rumors of an affair.

The movie has a script in the hands of the creator of Peaky BlindersSteven Knight, and a soundtrack composed by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

Nowadays the tape is on the billboard in different cinemas in the country since its premiere on January 20. Until now, the tape focused on Lady Di has its exclusive exhibition on the big screen.

Other Spencer Awards

In addition to this new recognition of spencer At the Oscars, the film was nominated for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, without being able to win the statuette. Similarly Stewart got a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes, without success.

Anyway, to date Stewart has won eight awards for her portrayal of Princess Dianaamong them is the recognition in the Women’s Circle of Film Critics, as well as the Critics Association of Chicago, San Luis, Seattle and more.

For his part, Larraín managed to win the award for best director at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.

Currently Spencer compete in four categories at the Bafta awards, which will be delivered on March 13.