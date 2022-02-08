Kristen Stewart is nominated for an Oscar as Best Actress for “Spencer”, a film directed by Pablo Larraín

American actress, Kristen Stewart, was nominated for the 2022 Oscar Awards in the Best Actress category, for her portrayal of Lady Di in the movie “Spencer”, directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín.

The nomination, symbolic for our country for the role of Larraín, It is the only one that received the film for the 94th award ceremony of the most important award ceremony in the world of cinema.

Stewart, will have tough competition to obtain the statuette, since they are also part of this category, las actresses Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”); where these last two are outlined as favorites.

For her part, the actress received his first Oscar nomination in his career. The film, which has received good reviews, It is set in the year 1991. on the royal family’s Christmas vacation, moment when the princess decides to end her marriage with Prince Charles.

In addition, Larrainrepeats a similar success, since in the year 2016, actress Natalie Portman also got a nomination for Best Actress at the same awards, for the ribbon “Jackie”, directed by the Chilean and based on the wife of former US President John F. Kennedy.