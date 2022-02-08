Kourtney Kardashian makes fun of Kim using a mythical phrase

For those of us who have seen the already finished program ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ we know what the personalities of the five sisters —and the mother— most famous in Hollywood are like. And that no matter how many fights happen between them, even when it comes to a physical encounter, they are there for each other at all times. And if there is a special relationship between them, it is the one forged by Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who have starred in the strongest sauces of the ‘reality’. The pullitas between the sisters are countless, and if a few months ago Kourt used a Pepa Pig meme to make fun of Kim in public, now he has returned to pull Instagram to laugh at her again in a subtle way.

A joke that happened last Monday when the Poosh businesswoman uploaded a gallery of ‘selfies’ in front of a mirror to said social network, some photographs that were accompanied by a phrase that fans of the sisters will quickly recognize:

“Kim, can you stop taking pictures? Your sister is going to jail.”

A phrase that, for those who have not followed the soap opera of the sisters, can be somewhat confusing. “Don’t worry”, we explain the fun context.

What is Kourtney referring to with this phrase?

This line, taken from an episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, refers to a conversation Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have in a car as they drive to put Khloé in jail in 2009. An altercation in which she was sentenced to 30 days in prison, of which she only lasted three hours behind bars. A show. This is the moment that Kourtney now revives.

Kourtney’s fans went —literally— crazy when they recognized the mythical phrase in 2022. The comments were pure laughter: “The phrase is iconic! “Iconic title” and “my favorite line of the script” recognized the businesswoman’s humor , who by the way was gorgeous in the photos she shows. Often collected in the purest bridal style, a hairstyle that clearly gives for another topic. For now, we are left with this ponytail that she recently wore and that completely captivated us.

