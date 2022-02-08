Kourtney Kardashian and the trick for full lips

How to make up (well) dark circles

That from TikTok come the best beauty tips of the moment is an unquestionable reality. Thanks to the visibility provided by this platform, content creators unleash their creativity and reveal his best tips so that the rest of us mortals learn to put on makeup properly (Thank you so much). We talked about the new technique to do ‘contouring’ (much easier than the original), as well as the procedure to get the ‘foxy eyes’ and, our favourite, the acclaimed lip overlining. Overlined that Addison Rae wears constantly and now also her ‘bestie’, kourtney kardashian.

much better than a makeup trick effective, it is one that, in addition to being trending, is also easy to execute. This is exactly the case with Kourtney Kardashian’s latest ‘beauty’ look. the star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ makes an appearance on his Instagram ‘feed’ with the most beautiful full lips.

Best of all, you only need three everyday products (something like the holy trinity of lips) and no more than five minutes. start with a brown eyeliner that inspires the 90’s, the strongest trend in beauty right now. slightly overline passing the edges of your natural lips to get an extra volume. Then fill the entire surface with a nude or light pink lipstick. Once finished, apply a generous amount of ‘gloss’ to enhance the juiciness effect to its maximum exponent.

Next, three of the mentioned products, ideal to obtain Kourtney Kardashian’s lips every day from today.

