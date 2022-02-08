Klaus Meine (Scorpions) believes that rock is “alive and kicking” despite “rap, grunge and hip-hop”

In a new interview with My Planet Rocks (via blabbermouth.net), the singer of Scoprions, Klause Meinehas been asked if the title of his new album, ‘Rock Believer’, is a message to fans around the world. The vocalist, in addition to talking about the album, has stated that rock is still alive, despite “to rap, grunge and hip-hop”.

“Perhaps it is because of the pandemic, it is all a dialogue with the fans. Especially now that we haven’t been able to tour in quite some time, it’s like we want to stay connected to our audience. And through social media, with Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok, whatever comes along, you have the opportunity to talk to fans and have some pretty cool dialogue. You have a response to what you say, sometimes good and sometimes not so much”.



“I’ll tell you a story”, continues the Scorpions singer. “In the middle of the pandemic, long before the first album of the album was recorded. I wrote a little song in my home studio just so I could put something out on social media saying, ‘Here’s a new Scorpions single.’ It was a short song called ‘Sign Of Hope’. Perhaps it was two minutes and not much, it was not a long song.



“What I wanted was to reach out and say, ‘Stay strong. Take good care of yourselves. We will see each other again. Let’s get through this pandemic together. And by the end of the year, we put out three fan-made videos with the song and reached a lot of people. It was a very nice interaction with the fans. And the same goes for the lyrics of ‘Rock Believer’. We are the essence of rock believers, yes, but we have also heard for many years that ‘rock is dead’. There’s grunge, there’s hip-hop, there’s rap. Yes, those genres are popular these days, no doubt – especially rap and hip-hop – but we see, every time we go on tour, that rock is not dead at all, it’s alive and well. And ‘Rock Believer’ is addressing the community saying: ‘We love you and hope you love this new album as much as we do. I’m a rock believer just like you’. It’s a clear message.”

‘Rock Believer’ will be released on February 25. The LP was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and mixed at Hansa Studios in Berlin with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has been nominated for multiple Grammys for his work with producer Max Martin on artist records. like Taylor Swift or Katy Perry.

Scorpions originally intended the new album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelmanwhose previous credits include Slipknot and Metallica. However, due to the pandemic, some of the initial work was done with Greg remotely, after which the Scorpions opted to direct the recordings themselves with the help of their engineer Hans-Martin Buff.

Meine previously told Talking Metal that the goal of using Fidelman to produce the new LP was to bring “the old vibe of albums like ‘Blackout’, ‘Love At First Sting’ or even ‘Lovedrive’. We try to focus on those albums and this attitude“, He said. “If we make it, who knows, it’s been many years. But it’s the spirit and it’s the whole vibe around this album. This time, the focus is on the harder songs.”

According to Meine, the new Scorpions LP does not have “no outside writer at all”Unlike 2015’s ‘Return To Forever’, which was largely co-written by the album’s producers, Mikael Nord Andersson and Martin Hansen.

The last complete collection of new Scorpions recordings was the aforementioned ‘Return To Forever’, partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the ’80s. It was the last recorded appearance of the now-ex-Scorpions drummer, James Kottackwho was fired from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, ex-Motörhead.