The coffin inlaid with gold and precious stones egyptian high priest Nedjemankh, from the 1st century BC, had a dramatic journey post-mortem from the egyptian region from al-Minya to the hallowed halls of the dear Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In 2011, during the egyptian revolution that lasted 18 days, a group of thieves dug up the coffin and, two years later, he sent it to an antique dealer in Sharjah, the third largest emirate in the United Arab Emirates.

The dealer, Hassan Fazeli, forged an export form in which he intentionally labeled the ancient stela Greco-Roman, so as not to raise any red flags about the coffin’s true origin. Fazeli wasted no time in selling it to Roben Dib, the manager of the famous Dionysos in Hamburg. He wasn’t that innocent either: as soon as Dib walked into coffin Possession, is said to have forged a driver’s license egyptian export stating that he was Nedjemankh’s coffin and that it had been legally exported 40 years earlier. Of course, none of that was true, but he wanted to protect himself from being implicated in a criminal network that is now international.

This is the iconic dress that helped solve the mystery of a stolen sarcophagus. Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images.

The Nedjemankh’s coffin finally arrived at the Met in 2018 via a French antiquities scholar and a dealer (Christophe Kunicki and Richard Semper, respectively), who may not have known where the relic had been before it came to them. both the sold to the Met, who unknowingly joined the highly illegal antiquities trade, worth $4 million. The researchers were able to identify the coveted coffin because the original looters had accidentally left a finger bone, proving that it was indeed the coffin of Nedjemankh. After the kardashian photo went viral, Dib was arrested in Hamburg, and the coffin was returned Safe and sound Cairo. Congratulations to Kardashian for solving what researchers considered an unsolvable mystery by doing what she does best: posting a photo of herself.

Article originally published in AD USA.