Khloe Kardashian fans angry that she sold her daughter True’s used clothes at triple the price

She was harshly criticized on the networks for the exuberant prices she put on the garments.

Selling clothing that is no longer used is something that is done very regularly, especially if it is children’s clothing and that does not exclude celebrities, who they usually resell their clothes or their children’s clothes.

this time khloe kardashian has sold her daughter True’s clothes on the family’s personal resale websiteKardashian Klosetaccording BuzzFeed. But many fans were particularly irritated by this move, and there’s a reason.

The site was first launched in 2019 and was designed to give people the opportunity to purchase some of the outfits they see their favorite reality stars wear on television.

“Everyone is somehow obsessed with the Kardashians”said the co-owner of the site, Cynthia Busseyabout its success, according to dazed. However, as with almost everything this family touches, controversy also tends to follow actions.

On January 14, Khloé he tweeted: “OMG I miss seeing True in these outfits”with a couple of emojis and a link to the “Kids” tab of the online store.

The tweet quickly began racking up comments and citing tweets from angry fans who wanted to know. how hard it was for Khlo to sell clothes instead of just giving them away.

Most of the hundreds of comments on the tweet of khloe kardashian in which the store advertises were similar in tone and sentiment: basically a strong feeling of rejection.

“I do not understand this. The family donates almost all their clothes, they are billionaires and the rest of us, the normal people who buy our things, donate what we no longer need, “ one person tweeted.

“This isn’t even going to a charity. Make sense of it.”

Another tweeted: “Twenty bucks for a pair of Cat and Jack leggings that Target sells for $6.99. What planet do you live on? Do better: donate these things”.

One person wrote: “I hope the proceeds from the sale of those used clothes go to charity. Any other scenario is puzzling.”“.

Having said that, not all comments were negative. Some users wanted to know why people were upset in the first place. “Why is everyone mad about this? Why do we, as people who are not rich, always have to count the pockets of rich people?” a Khloé advocate asked.

Despite the handful of defenders, most people seemed to fall into the decision that Selling old children’s clothes at triple the original price when your public net worth is in the $500 million range and it’s in the public domain is in poor taste to say the least.