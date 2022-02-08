Kenneth Branagh makes history at the Oscars

Director Kenneth Branagh sets a unique record at the Oscars after receiving nominations for his film Belfast.

It seemed that Kenneth Brangh was going through a bad time, since his film Artemis Fowl was a very expensive blockbuster and went unnoticed by Disney Plus. In addition, they delayed a lot of times the premiere of death on the nilethe sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017), which he directs and stars in. But it seems that he has made up for everything thanks to the acclaimed drama Belfast.

Since this film was released, it was considered a serious candidate for the best awards. Something that has been rectified with the Oscar nominations. But also, he just set an impressively unique record.

As Belfast has been nominated for 3 very important categories (director, film and screenplay), this leaves Kenneth Brangh with nominations to 7 different categories throughout his career. As they are: Best Director, Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. The previous record was George Clooney with six.

What is this movie?

Directed by Kenneth Branghthe movie Belfast features a spectacular cast led by Jude Hill as Buddy, Jamie Dornan as Buddy’s Dad, Caitríona Balfe as Buddy’s Mom, Judi Dench as Buddy’s Grandma, Ciarán Hinds as Buddy’s Grandpa, Colin Morgan as Billy Clanton, Lara McDonnell as Moira, Gerard Horan as Mackie, and Conor MacNeill as McLaury.

The story is almost a biography of the director himself and is about the experiences of a boy and his family in the tumultuous 1960s.

Have you seen her? Did you like it? Regardless of the movie getting the best Oscars, what it has just achieved is impressive Kenneth Branghproving that he is one of the best actors and directors that exist today.