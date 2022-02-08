Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, Devin Booker shares details of the house he chose with the model | Photo: Special

The super model of the Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner is surprised by her boyfriend Devin Bookerwho shares the details of the House that you have acquired and that it was one of the ones he saw with her, a most romantic fact.

In the month of Love and Friendship the Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend He has surprised her with a house that he has acquired and that can become his love nest, after the countless assumptions of his fans where they declare that a baby is on the way.

You can read: Kendall Jenner and the photo of her belly that makes her boyfriend Devin Booker tremble

Kendall Jenner, sister of Kylie Jenner has a love affair with basketball player professional since 2020, although their love has been the most hidden on social networks, because they only appear together on special dates.

If it is not for the paparazzi that capture the happy coupleyou could not know much about Kendall Nicole Jenner and Devin Armani Booker, who has become a millionaire character after winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

And what about the Devin Booker’s housea true mansion that the American athlete with Mexican roots has called “My sanctuary”, together with his black dog named Heaven, Cielo al español shows the most beautiful details.

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, Devin Booker shares details of the house he chose with the model. Photo: Special



Wood and brown tones are what stand out the most in the furniture, a wide collection of tennis shoes, as well as confirming that together with Kendall Jenner he shares the same taste for classic cars in all colors.

All the details of the couple’s house of the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn have been type scanned by Kendall Jenner’s best friends who have already left their respective comments of admiration.

Visit our Soy Carmín TikTok for more content

even the same kim kardashian has left the legend “I already saw those 818 on the bar table”, and that is because 818 is the name of the brand of mexican tequila that Kendall Jenner has undertaken and with which she has become a true businesswoman.

It may interest you: Michelle Salas shares the two basic beauty tips for skin care

What Devin Booker has not specified is that the majestic residence will be the Kendall Jenner’s house toowe will have to wait for the celebrity couple to share a little more of their life together.