Kendall Jenner shows how to wear clogs with high-waisted jeans in 2022

If we delve into the stylistic benefits of the clog we will understand why Kendall Jenner has recently succumbed to them. The young businesswoman has been observed on the streets of Los Angeles with a model of footwear that reigned on the asphalt in the past year 2021 and that everything indicates that it will continue to star in the daily constructions of celebrities in this 2022. A hybrid that remains halfway between the traditional wooden slingback clogs and the classic home slippers that denote practicality. Meeting at the beginning of February we are still demanding absolute comfort to all those shoes that we have in our sights, which is why clogsurely, will rise as the safe bet in terms of accessories in the coming months.

American supermodel, Kendall Jennerhas shown to have style secret To combine this kind of footwear that champions an aesthetic comfortable. The television personality is clear that they radiate versatility and functionality, which is why she has not hesitated to combine her copy with the jeans that have turned out to be his favourites: the straight fit high waist jeans in indigo tone.

How to wear clogs with high-waisted jeans according to Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in high-waisted jeans and crogs. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

With the irruption of the pants embracing the Y2K imperative in the stylistic landscape there were those who believed that the death of the high waist jeans it was imminent. However, the creative directors, with their presentations at Fashion Weeks, predicted that not only were they not going to disappear, but that they would have a place in the extremely stellar formulas. It is a silhouette that has the eternal power to visibly slim the figurethus favoring all types of physiognomies.

Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent and Zimmermann have been three of the firms that have opted for the high waist jeans on catwalk. However, each of them has surprised with patterns that are far from each other. In this 2022 we will witness, then, from the versions of jeans more classic like the straight-leg model worn Kendall Jenner to the more retro alternatives such as, for example, Valentino denim -inspired by the two-mile era-, through the jeans with metallic Dolce & Gabbana appliqués.

If even being able to have within your reach jeans in all its aspects you still prefer the basic straight cutwe recommend you emulate the look of the supermodel we are talking about today, as it will be the greatest source of inspiration in 2022 to wear them. Kendall Jenner combine their jeans with some birkenstock clogs in a beige tone – which will appear as an alternative in the list of fancier shoes on trend for this year–, a basic printed cropped t-shirt, and a multicolored striped cardigan.