Kendall Jenner goes to fashion bangs

Kendall Jenner is one of the Gen Z models who rarely changes her look. Since she became famous for the reality show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’, the model has worn her brown hair almost always straight and has experimented with different length styles, from XL hair to a very flattering medium length.

During the confinement of two years ago, the top surprised her thousands of followers with a shocking change, with a new hair in the tone ‘honey blonde’, a color that mixed chestnut with caramel blonde that softened her features and illuminated her face. . A change that lasted just a few weeks, since she returned to her natural tone and played with the confusion with a new look that was finally the work of a wig.

Kendall Jenner has shown her new look on Instagram Stories Instagram @kendalljenner

But it seems that Kendall has finally dared a change of look that has already caused a sensation among his fans. The 26-year-old has switched to the trendiest fringe of the moment: the curtain fringe, also known as the ‘curtain fringe’. This type of fringe has triumphed among celebrities for more than a year since it favors all types of faces.

The curtain fringe, the favorite of French women, softens the features and is very versatile

Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, a great friend of the top, or Blanca Suárez are some of the celebrities who in recent months have surrendered to the favorite French fringe that has now conquered Jenner, who seems to be delighted with the result.

Kendall Jenner has shown her new look on Instagram Stories Instagram @kendalljenner

The curtain fringe not only looks good on all faces and softens the features, it is also ideal for those girls who are looking for a comfortable and versatile cut that does not require much maintenance and that is very easy to remove (just let it grow).

read also

A cut that can be worn with various hairstyles, from completely straight or wavy hair to a semi-updo with a high ponytail. In Kendall’s case, she opts for loose hair and ‘messy’ bangs, in keeping with the rest of the look. Plus she looks good with a low bun for a more sophisticated result.