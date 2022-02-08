Kendall Jenner debuts the trending fringed haircut

Kendall Jenner has led me to remember, with your recent look changewhen in 2021 the curtain fringe He won the award for the best stylistic bet, as countless celebrities like the businesswoman succumbed to him. Now, in 2022, the model has confirmed that it is a type of fringe which we will also witness in future seasons. The fringe curtain it simulates –as is intuited by its name– a curtain. It is divided into two parts in the middle of the face, letting the same amount of hair fall on both sides. hair. fashion weeks and it girls at street style have predicted that it will rise as a hair trend which will be difficult to resist. And the thing is, who doesn’t remember Jane Birkin in the 60s with her curtain fringe? She was a faithful lover to him for his eternal rejuvenating power, for being easy to maintain and because he makes any look look totally renewed.

American supermodel, Kendall Jenner has shared with his community of followers, through his Instagram stories, what his new style proposal is, demonstrating that it is a hair cut extremely flattering for all types of faces Y scalps. Also, we may be talking about the fringe perfect if you want to defend it, although without having to come up with an extremely risky option.

Kendall Jenner’s new fringe curtain

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Undoubtedly –and after analyzing the different haircuts to carry the curtain fringe– we check that the short version of the curtain fringe from Kendall Jenner, perfectly integrated into your mid-length hair, is the most versatile and, therefore, the best choice. Furthermore, being at a time when any hairstyle in trend advocate embracing natural texture of hairthe option of the young businesswoman will become ideal to look comfortable and fashionable in this 2022.

Although it is true that we will also witness the irruption of the curtain bangs, open and slightly longer than normal on the sides in the panorama beauty. Firms like Saint Laurent have delighted us with the looks that their models have defended on the catwalk. The house French has opened its doors to an aesthetic grungy that returns from the 90s to sneak into the Beauty salons most requested.

Which of the two options do you prefer to experiment with? curtain bangs for the first time? Whatever your decision, do not forget to go through the hands of your hairstylist favorite in order to see you advised and feel related to the final result.