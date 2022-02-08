Kate Middleton becomes a ‘storyteller’ for a good cause

Kate Middleton surprises us again. She first played the piano in a Christmas special and now with her ability to tell stories. The Duchess of Cambridge has participated in a special edition of the BBC program CBeebies Bedtime Storiesa popular children’s program on British television that every week presents a well-known face on the national scene telling a story, such as Reese Witherspoon, Ed Sheeran, Ryan Reynolds and, now, the daughter-in-law of Charles of England.

The episode in which Kate Middleton is going to appear will be broadcast on February 13 and also marks the end of the Children’s Mental Health Week, with which the Duchess of Cambridge is very committed. Waiting for more information about this program to be confirmed, for the moment a series of images have been distributed in which Middleton appears dressed informally and smiling from the set.

As it has transpired, the mother of princes George, Charlotte and Louis, who already has enough practice when it comes to telling stories, has chosen The owl who was afraid of the darkfrom Jill Tomlinson. A children’s classic that has important references to the issue of mental health in childhood. In the story, an owl named Plop is afraid of the dark, but her friends help her regain her confidence and overcome it.

The director of BBC Children’s and Education, Patricia Hidalgo, has been delighted to have the participation of Prince Guillemo’s wife: “We could not be more proud that the Duchess reads a bedtime story in CBeebies as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our children’s channels. We are looking forward to seeing it”, he stressed.

For Kate Middleton, the mental well-being of children and young people is one of the fundamental facets of her work. The Duchess is also a patron of the children’s mental health charity place2be and earlier this year announced the development of The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood.

The English royal family is going through a very important moment. Queen Elizabeth, who has full confidence in the work of Kate Middleton, has just celebrated seventy years of reign, which she has commemorated with some small celebrations, since the great tribute is scheduled for the month of June. On the occasion of this special anniversary, the monarch has taken a step forward and has issued a statement in which she supports the work of Camilla Parker and maintains that, when the time comes, she must bear the title of queen consort. A statement by the Queen that closes the door to speculation about the place of the Duchess of Cornwall, especially because of the past of Prince Charles with Diana of Wales.

Although there are many who see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as the most appropriate replacement for the sovereign, the reality is that it does not seem that there will be a generation gap, but that, once the Queen is gone, we will see William and Kate converted. in Princes of Wales.