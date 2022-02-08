Kanye West, from talented singer to troublemaker

We already saw it coming and the time has come to confirm it, we have lost Kanye West! A couple of columns ago he commented that it seemed that 2022 would be a good year for the artist, since he had found love with the artist Julia Fox and the collaboration of his fashion firm with Gap and Balenciaga was announced; but it has been the opposite. As the weeks go by, he has not ceased to be in controversy over his behavior, overshadowing his work projects.

The most recent has been the very public lawsuit via social networks with his ex Kim Kardashian, because, according to him, no one asked for authorization for his daughter —North— to open an account on TikTok, and this time it did cause her own Kim will angrily reply via Instagram. Kim said there that “the things that Kanye has said are much more damaging than North having a TikTok account supervised by an adult.”

To this must be added the unfortunate statements he has made against the new partner of his still wife. The Page Six media reported that a close source confirmed that Kanye, who now calls himself Ye, had started a war of declarations against Pete Davidson, assuring that the comedian is gay, and that he has HIV.

Very bad for him, because he confirms that he is not over Kim has turned the page and has resumed his life, now next to Pete, 28 years old.

And in the tutorial, miniskirts are back?

mounting rumors

After Kim Kardashian began dating her current partner, Pete Davidson, Kanye did not want to be left behind and was seen in public with the Italian-American actress Julia Fox. Hence, we all assumed that he was also rebuilding his life. But everything turned upside down when it was said that the relationship was a farce and that Kanye only wanted to make Kim jealous.

Then came the leak of some images where West and Julia were seen in a hotel room in a rather risqué situation, which in the end turned out to be a montage!

Everything was planned and it was a session that both did for Interview magazine, with which they sought to confirm their relationship and try to overshadow Kim’s with Pete. Since then the couple has been in the eye of the hurricane, especially for the behavior of Kanye, who a few weeks ago attacked a fan who was waiting for him outside a West Hollywood nightclub, for which he is now under investigation by the Los Angeles authorities.

The interruption to Taylor Swift

The moment in which Kanye West snatched the microphone from Taylor Swift, then 20 years old, when the artist received the Video of the Year award for her song “You belong with me”, during the MTV ceremony, has been saved for history. 2009 Video Music Awards.

With a few drinks on him, Kanye took the stage at the same time that Taylor tried to thank the audience for the award. “Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to win this award”, was the only thing that Swift managed to say, when West took the microphone from her and claimed that the one who should have won that award was Beyoncé, who was also included in the shortlist for her song. “Single Ladies”.

In 2016, Kanye confessed that this embarrassing moment marked the beginning of his decline in his music career. Despite this, he has not stopped bothering Taylor Swift, even in the lyrics of his song “Famous” lashes out at the pop singer through the lyrics, where he says: “I feel that Taylor and I could have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous.” How do you see it?

Create your own religion

Although he always considered himself a devout religious, there was even a time when he stopped cursing for the same reason, Kanye took his fervor to another level by creating his own church.

It all started when he released the album Jesus is King with Christian songs sung in gospel. From there, he made the leap to founding his own cult, which began to be celebrated every Sunday, where he not only attended, but also led the service and was accompanied by Jason White’s group of musicians. The plus is that several celebrities have attended the celebration, all at the personal invitation of West himself, such as Katy Perry, Brad Pitt or Sia.

Kanye, the presidential

On July 4, 2020, he announced that he would run in the US elections for the position of President! Although he always openly made public his inclination for the policies of Donald Trump, he decided to be the one to become president and that is how he began his campaign as a candidate, in which he invested 6.7 million dollars out of his pocket, as he declared to the Commission. Electoral Federal.

His first event as a candidate was full of controversy, starting because he arrived wearing a bulletproof vest. During his speech, he spoke that as president he would be in charge of offering up to a million dollars to women who desist from wanting an abortion and cried when he confessed that he tried to get Kim to abort his first daughter. In addition, he was against gun control, because for him: “shooting guns is fun.”

A month before the elections, he announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. In the end, he did manage to get some votes in certain states, nothing significant.

Mental problems

After he dropped out of the race for the US presidency, Kanye used social media again to accuse his wife Kim Kardashian of wanting to commit him to a metal institution.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Kim tried to fly me to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like in the movie Get out, because yesterday I cried to save my daughter’s life.” She then deleted the message.

In response, Kim used her Instagram account to share that her husband suffers from bipolar disorder, for which she asked for empathy and respect from her followers and the media.

Since then their relationship began to fracture and after several attempts on her part, she finally decided to separate from the singer and now both are still waiting to sign the divorce.

Hello Guru:

I see a lot of miniskirt lately, are they back?

bea

Hi Bea,

Yes! And they come with everything! The minis are not easy to use, remember that “fashion what suits you”; Although they come very short, look for the length that best suits your legs. The ones with a little flare or A-line cut favor wider legs, the straight ones to very skinny legs. Try several on before choosing.

Guru kisses, XOXO