Just like Elle Woods! Maribel Guardia is compared to the protagonist of ‘Legally Blonde’

The 62-year-old actress and model, Maribel Guardia, does not stop giving something to talk about, either because of her songs that make us all dance or because of her new theater projects, Guardia always has something new to share with his followers and most loyal fans.











© Provided by Fame





On this occasion, she was surprised to share a photograph in which she looks beautiful and is compared in an impressive way, because it was in her Instagram post where she was told that she looks like nothing more and nothing less than the protagonist of “Legally Blonde”, Elle Woods who is played by actress Reese Witherspoon, who also acts in ‘Dos Locas En Fuga’ and ‘As If It Was True’.

The singer of ‘Chacalón’ appears in the photograph together your brown chihuahua dog and both pose facing the camera, just as Elle does in the film, only this time her dog is not wearing a pink outfit.

The one who does wear a pink outfit is Maribel, because with a long pastel pink skirt that reveals one of her legs through an opening that goes above the knee and a white shirt with a pink rabbit print, got his followers excited.

While her shoes look like glass just like a princess, because although the sole is also pink, the front is entirely plastic and let us see your feet completely.

Maribel is sitting on a planter, which gives her a very natural touch, especially because of the style of her hair, since it is not exaggerated, since chose to wear it straight which makes her long earrings and also roses, stand out among the black of her hair.

“You look like the one in the legally blonde movie”, “You look beautiful” and “Pink is your color”were some of the comments that his followers left on the publication that, just 10 minutes after being published, managed to have more than 2 thousand likes.

This is not the only time that Maribel shares a beautiful outfit in pink tones, because on February 2, she shared a photograph in which she is wearing an ideal dress to celebrate Valentine’s Day, because although it has red details, pink stands out among all the print. It should be noted that in this photograph wore the same shoes and hair stylein addition to the fact that it seems that it was taken in the same place, since it is a space full of nature.

​