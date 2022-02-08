Jump Force will no longer be available for digital purchase starting today

In February 2029, Jump Force was launched, a proposal by Bandai Namco that had been going quite strong, since the project brought together the most beloved characters of Japanese animation along with their special abilities. However, not everything went as planned.

From the beginning, the story and gameplay were somewhat poor, most combos were the same or very similar for all characters, imbalance and a long list of errors and inconsistencies that the game presented us with from its inception. Although they have fixed some of them and have released new characters; the game could not maintain a player base big enough to stay afloat and for this reason its withdrawal from digital stores and the subsequent closure of servers were announced.

Jump Force closes its doors in August

Starting today, the game will no longer be available in digital stores, although it will remain in physical stores for a while. However, we will be able to continue playing normally indefinitely and connecting to their servers until on August 24, 2022; date on which the total shutdown of the game will begin and the online and qualifying games will be eliminated.