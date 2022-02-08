Julia Roberts is a trend after the first images of ‘Gaslit’, a series starring the actress

This Monday afternoon on social networks they have been commenting on “gaslit”series starring Julia Roberts.

Even the actress is trending on Twitter After the publication of the first images and the advance of “gaslit”, limited series premiering Sunday, April 24 on Starz Play.

The Television Critics Association (TCA) of America has published the first images of the long-awaited thriller political, in which the dramatic transformation to which the actors underwent Julia Roberts and Sean Penn to take on real-life characters.

“Gas lit eThis is the part of the Watergate scandal story you haven’t been told,” he said in a statement. Robbie Pickering, creator of Gaslit.

“At the center of this story is Martha Mitchell, an unlikely whistleblower who becomes the first person to expose such a scandal only to end up the target of a vicious smear campaign by the White House and her own husband, Attorney General John Mitchell,” it continues.

He adds: “It is also John Dean, an excellent management attorney who is drawn into this story of cover-ups and thrown into the spotlight along with his always sharp-witted and clever wife, Mo.”

“The goal of this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which makes for a much richer and more relatable story than the usual male-centric political dramas of the time,” he says.

He says, “I can’t wait for viewers to experience the remarkable performances of this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, weirder-than-fiction story of marriage, love, betrayal and ultimately… , the hope”.

Data sheet

Original title: Gaslit (TV Series)

Year: 2021

Country: United States

Direction: Robbie Pickering (Creator), Matt Ross.

Film script: Robbie Pickering, Amelia Gray, Anayat Fakhraie, Uzoamaka Maduka, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alberto Roldán, Leon Neyfakh.

Distribution: Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Patton Oswalt, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Darby Camp, Allison Tolman, Shea Whigham, Aleksandar Filimonovic, Anne Dudek, Don DiPetta, Jeff Doucette, Kat Foster.

Genre: Drama

