Julia Roberts dedicates an emotional message of love to her husband for his birthday

Julia Roberts is one of the actresses most successful of Hollywoodwho at 54 is living the best moment in both his life professional as well as personal.





And it is that the celebrity has a stable marriage and one of the most exemplary of the show, with the director of photography Daniel Moder.

The couple has 19 years of marriage, and more than 20 of relationship, and they have formed a beautiful family with their three children, the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry Daniel.





Julia and Daniel met in 2000 during the filming of the film TheMexican, in which Moder was director of photography.

There they fell in love, and began their relationshipand in the 2002 decided to get married and their love story began.







TO More than 20 years after their crush, Julia Roberts shows that she is still just as in love with her husband as she was on the first day.

Julia Roberts’ romantic birthday dedication to her husband

The famous actress has worn his very private personal lifeand although you have an account Instagramthere is very little that he shares of his family.





However, sometimes he breaks his rules and shares nice photos with her husband and children, on special dates.

One of them was recently daniels birthday, so the actress did not hesitate to congratulate him publicly.

Julia published a photo of her husband on the beach, with a suit and a surfboard, and dedicated a few short, but powerful words of love.

“Happy Everything 🎂🎁⚡️ you make my world go round 🧡”, was Julia’s tender message of love, with which she shows that her love for her husband still stronger than ever and it is quite an example.

And it is that in many relationships over the years everything becomes monotonous and boring, but the actress makes it clear that she loves her husband more than ever.