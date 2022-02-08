José Juan Macías has already trained in Verde Valle to work with Chivas and report to Marcelo Michel Leaño

José Juan Macías is back home. To the youthful striker of Chivas They already tested him for COVID-19 and reported in Verde Valle with the rest of his teammates, making himself available to the coaching staff commanded by Marcelo Michel Leaño.

After a trip of more than 10 hours and arriving in Guadalajara at dawn, the 22-year-old attacker went to rest for a while and later went to the club’s facilities to perform the corresponding COVID-19 test, showing negative.

Later, the soccer player from the Sacred Flock, already dressed in his training uniform, met with the rest of the players who they welcomed him with the traditional ‘pasadita’ where they hit him on the head and back, in addition to some kicks.

JJ began to work separately from the rest of the group to begin to acclimatize again to the city of Guadalajara, in addition to beingThe coaching staff wants to evaluate him to determine his physical condition before integrating it fully into the practices.

When will JJ Macías be able to have minutes?

The Chivas striker will undergo medical exams this Tuesday morning, so he will not travel to Ciudad Juárez for Wednesday’s match against Bravos. Depending on the physical state of him will be determined si will be eligible to go on the bench on Saturday against Tigres.