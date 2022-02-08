José Juan Macías acknowledges that he was wrong and makes peace with the Chivas fans

José Juan Macías was criticized for the way he left Chivas to play in Spanish football, and since his return he recognized that he has to earn a place in Michel Leaño’s team

MEXICO — Jose Juan Maciasformer player of Getafe from Spainacknowledged that “I was wrong” in “some of my statements”, and made peace with the fans of ChivasIn addition, he thanked the Azulones for the opportunity in Europe.

“I sincerely tell you that I was wrong in the forms, and in some of my statements, it was not the right tone, nor the right time,” he published. Jose Juan Maciason his social networks, the same day he returned to Chivas.

José Juan Macías hopes to have a good tournament on his return with Guadalajara. picture 7

TO Jose Juan Macias he was criticized for the way he left Chivas to play football in Spain, and since his return he recognized that he has to earn a place in Michel Leaño’s team. Now, he assures that he returns to seek the championship with El Rebaño.

2 Related

“I have always been a chiva, since I was a child, and when I started my career, before imagining that I would go to Europe, I dreamed of being a champion with Chivas and making millions of fans happy. Just as the great generation of 2006 made me very happy at the time. I’m here to give the best of me, to the great team that made me grow”, acknowledged the player from Guadalajara.

“I want you to know that I return with all the attitude to add to the effort of the current squad and that together, we will fight until the end for the great goal that you and we long for so much,” added the Chivas youth squad.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

JJ Macias will have his first training with Chivas on Tuesday and is not expected to be active in Wednesday’s game against the Bravos de Juárez. From his time at Getafe, which lasted six months, the Mexican attacker was grateful for the opportunity in Europe.

“Thank you for the time you allowed me to share with you, believe me it has been an enriching experience and I will carry you in my heart,” he acknowledged.