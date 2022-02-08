John Williams turns 90: from ‘Jaws’ to ‘Harry Potter’, these are his most iconic soundtracks | Film and Television

For movie lovers, John Williams needs no introduction at all. He is one of the most talented soundtrack composers in history and has earned the title of living legend.

East February 8, 2022, turns 90, more than enough reason to remember that music that is part of our lives. Who hasn’t ever hummed the Star Wars theme song that plays as the intro soars through space? Or the legendary Indiana Jones song?

Behind him, endless melodies that are part of the history of the seventh art, which have served him to win 5 Oscar Awards of its 57 nominationsor a whopping 24 Grammy of the 69 times that he opted for it, achievements that have not taken away even a hint of humility. From Shark to Harry Potterthese are his most emblematic soundtracks:

Shark

The film by Steven Spielberg (with whom Williams has worked so many times) that changed the canons of horror movies in the mid-70s. To do this, the music of today’s birthday boy in Shark (1975) was a fundamental part.

starwars

the giant Disney has turned starwars in a most profitable franchise. However, before reaching today’s bombardment of series, trilogies and merchandising, the first stone was laid by George Lucas with the unmistakable soundtrack by John Williams, who has participated in all 9 episodes of the saga, the last of them in 2019.

Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford he was forging his icon category thanks to Han Solo in the previous saga… and then Steven Spielberg arrived to be the archaeologist Indiana Jones. Once again, the director counted on John to create other legendary music, both in In Search of the Lost Ark (1981) and the sequels, including the fifth installment which is expected to arrive in 2023.

Superman

The superhero genre is also part of the extensive resume of John Williams, being in charge of giving the perfect grades to its maximum exponent: Superman. The first was in 1978 (the second on the character after the one released in 1951) and continued in the following installments, until superman returns (2006).

ET the alien

Spielberg and science fiction once again crossed Williams’ successful path in the film industry to give us one of the best and most emotional films of the genre: ET the alien (1982).

Schindler’s List

This devastating film about the Holocaust, Schindler’s List, hit all viewers in 1993 with (again) the glorious tandem of John and Steven. It won 7 Oscars, including best film and, of course, best soundtrack.

Jurassic Park

The same team reunites on the tapes of Jurassic Park to completely change our conception about the feared inhabitants of our planet a long, long time ago.

Saving Private Ryan

Being one of the most acclaimed productions of the war genre, Saving Private Ryan (1998) It has mythical scenes with Tom Hanks and Matt Damon whose soundtrack by John plays an irreplaceable role.

Harry Potter

Precisely 2022 is a year marked by fire for lovers of Harry Potter thanks to the reunion that can be enjoyed on HBO Max with a special episode full of secrets. An essential piece of the adaptation of JK Rowling’s saga to the big screen has been that magical music by Williams that plunges us fully into Hogwarts.

These are only 9 films that we have selected for their 90 years, but the list is much longer. John Williams explored (and continues to do so) almost all known genres of the seventh art, thanks to other films such as Encounters in the Third Phase (1977), The Sun’s empire (1987), Home alone (1990), Catch Me If You Can (2002) or The terminal (2004).