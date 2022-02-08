JLo and Ben Affleck in New York and Dua Lipa in Miami – PEOPLE Online

The turn of the romance between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck The wind is still going strong and this is demonstrated by the couple who, despite their different work commitments, leave a space to share time together. In the last hours they were seen leaving a recording studio in New York City, to go to a romantic dinner.

As for his professional life, Jennifer is promoting his new movie, marry mewhich stars alongside Owen Wilson. In addition, he is in the middle of a tour of the most popular programs in the United States.

The 3-time Grammy Award-winning singer, Dua Lipa, He also decided to take a flight and rest before starting his international tour that arrives in our country on September 13 and 14. The interpreter of Don’t Start Nowenjoy your last days of vacation in Miamiwhere you will start your Future Nostalgia Tour on february 9. In addition, she was seen accompanied by a mysterious man whose identity is unknown. Recall that the singer ended her two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid Last December.

Britney Spears He is the one who most deserves a time off after the strong family problems he went through. First, he managed to get out under the guardianship controlled by his father more than 13 years ago. Second, she fights over social networks with her younger sister, Jamie lynn spears after the publication of his autobiographical book where he tells exclusivities of the singer.

But despite everything, britney she looks happy and relaxed beautiful maui beachesaccompanied by her current partner, Sam Asghari. Proving that he is at his best, both personally and professionally.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie she was not seen with a partner but she was spending quality time with her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. Window shopping and shopping was the plan chosen by mother and daughter. Jolie premiered a few months ago his first appearance in the Marvel universe, Eternalsso after a few stressful months she has decided to dedicate her free time to her children.