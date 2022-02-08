Jennifer Lopez reflects on how her relationship with Ben Affleck was ‘destroyed from the inside out’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her experiences dating Ben Affleck, both in the 2000s and now.

The singer reconciled with the actor last spring after ending her relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Their reconciliation came 17 years after the couple had been dating and engaged, though they later called off the wedding and split.

When Lopez and Affleck first dated, South Park called her a “mean b***h” in an episode that poked fun at her Latino heritage, and Conan O’Brien said that, as the pair’s stunt doubles for one scene, he had chosen “our writer intern” for Affleck already. “our cleaning lady” for Lopez.

“It was brutal,” Lopez commented to rolling stonereflecting on that time. “It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury too deep so you can move on and mind your own business.”

She added: “It’s funny because Ben and I were together and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest moments of my life.”

“But there was also another thing going on where we were being criticized, and that really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were too young to understand at the time what the most important things in life really were.”

Lopez assured that she does not consider that the relationship could end in the same way this time.

“I don’t think we would have gotten back together if we thought that was where [la relación] He was heading,” he said.

“We feel that what we find again is much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives (what to share, what not to share) is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and wisdom. that we have gained over the years.”