Jennifer Lopez has faith and believes that her relationship with Ben Affleck will have a happy ending

They reveal that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is going to last and that they want a future together.

Jennifer Lopez has spoken at length, in his latest interview with Rolling Stone, about the second chapter of his love story with Ben Affleckwith whom he reconciled in the middle of last year and with whom 20 years ago he starred in one of the most intriguing and, ultimately, disheartening romances in American social chronicle.

For many this image was the one that raised all the alarms, and confirmed that Bennifer was a fact and not a rumor. / The Grosby Group

After the kiss that confirmed that the love story of the year 2021 had its protagonists: Jennifer López and Ben Affleck were together and in love, again. /The Grosby Group

It must be remembered that the couple became engaged at the end of 2002, but that commitment did not materialize and in 2004 both announced the end of their relationship: an outcome to which the media pressure and the criticism they received from the tabloids and even from certain sectors of public opinion contributed notably. However, and after having matured and learned from mistakes, the diva from the Bronx now predicts a hopeful future for her common life project.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a basketball game in 2003. / Getty Images.

“I feel that what we have found again is much more important, and we know how to protect it and live our lives, what to share and what not. We have a more balanced situation now, we benefit from the experience and wisdom that we have gained over the years“, Jennifer reflected in her conversation with the music magazine.

The music star has underlined in her talk that in the first stage of their relationship they were both as in love as they are now, but the circumstances were totally different. The public scrutiny was much more difficult for them to handle and certainly the two actors were affected more than now by the opinions of others. According to Jennifer, the relationship was “destroyed” by external attacks.

Read More about JLo:

Jennifer López confessed to El Gordo y la Flaca that she had to convince her son Max to act in ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez wears tremendous cleavage in Rolling Stone magazine and reveals the sad story of her first great love

The day Jennifer Lopez gave Shakira a wardrobe lesson, before the whole world