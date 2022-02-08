Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: why JLo feels that their life project together has a hopeful future | Benifer | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

The ‘second chapter’ in the love story of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck It has brought more than one unforgettable moment for the couple and, above all, the certainty that this time nothing will separate them, as happened in 2004 when they announced the end of their engagement. In a recent interview, the “Bronx Diva” spoke about her reconciliation and confessed that she does not see a breakup in the future with the “Batman” actor. Here all the details and phrases that she gave about ‘Bennifer’.

After resuming their relationship in 2021, after she ended up with Alex Rodríguez, the celebrities have been very close and integrating the children they had in their previous marriages. Today they are all one big family that plans to stay together for a long time.

JLo does not see a close break with Ben Affleck

In his most recent interview with the magazine ‘rolling stone’where will be the cover in March, Jennifer Lopez spoke about the moment of happiness that he experiences both personally and professionally and how he feels that his life project in common with Ben Affleck has a hopeful future “we have both grown” Y “We are the same and we are different and that is the good thing”.

“I feel that what we have found again is much more important and we know how to protect it and live our lives, what to share and what not. We have a more balanced situation now, we benefit from the experience and the wisdom that we have been acquiring over the years (…) We have learned a lot, we know what is real, what is not real “JLo reflected.

At another point in his conversation with the music magazine he indicated that in the first stage of their relationship, when they got engaged in 2002, they were both as in love as they are now, but the circumstances were totally different. ‘Bennifer’ was affected by the criticism and opinions of others.

Jennifer Lopez shows off her cover for Rolling Stone magazine with a new haircut and daring outfit at age 52. (Photo: @jlo / Instagram)

JLo learned to follow what her heart feels

With everything he experienced during his career, Jennifer Lopez is more certain than ever that “there are no rules” and that it is best to follow what you feel since today “I am very happy, probably more than I have been in my entire life”

“There is only what you feel is right for you. Because that’s the person you have to live with at the end of the day. Every time I’ve gone against my gut and instinct, I’ve ended up miserable.”he added.

JLo talks about her childhood in the Bronx

The ‘Diva del Bronx’ also spoke with ‘Rolling Stone’ about her childhood and how she danced in front of a mirror pretending to be Rota Moreno in West Side Story. Jennifer Lopez She confessed that her first job was in a friend’s beauty salon and that she earned 10 dollars an hour for sweeping hair that fell on the floor and keeping the sinks well cleaned. She also recalled that her father, who repaired computers, and her mother, who was a preschool teacher, taught her the value of work.

the couple of Ben Affleck referred to motherhood and that with this she became “much more spiritual”. Now pray and repeat positive phrases to yourself like “I am complete, I am fine on my own, I love the universe and the universe loves me”.

Jennifer Lopez’s video for ‘Rolling Stone’

How did JLo and Ben Affleck resume their relationship?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of meetings, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while they were on a luxurious yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they fell in love. They got engaged in November but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year they made their red carpet debut together; However, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.