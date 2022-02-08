Jennifer looks spectacular in a swimsuit days after her 53rd birthday

Jennifer Aniston showed off her amazing body in a swimsuit while enjoying some downtime on his hotel balcony in between filming Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2. The 52-year-old actress looks incredible because she exercises constantly and has a strict diet in which she adds vegetables and juices.

The actress enjoyed the glorious weather in a top in a swimsuit In a purple two-piece and red thongs, 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston enjoyed a few hours of R&R in Wakiki, Hawaii just four days before her 53rd birthday. She accessorized with a pair of classic aviator sunglasses and a floppy hat to protect her face from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

She also told InStyle that she has so much self-control when it comes to unhealthy foods.It’s like you can eat just ‘an M&M’ or a chip and feel full. Additionally, the Friends star noted that her drink of choice is a ‘clean, sugar-free margarita, or a dirty martini.’

I only have two or three drinks, tops, and I don’t like anything exotic. Over the years, the beloved A-lister has also talked about eating “all the organic fruits and vegetables she can get” while keeping her sugar intake low.

During an interview with Women’s Health, she revealed that she wakes up every day at 9 am and works out five times a week. The Morning Show star is also a fan of intermittent fasting, an eating pattern that alternates between periods of fasting and eating.

He previously told the Radio Times: ‘I do intermittent fasting so I don’t have any food in the morning. I noticed a big difference going without solid food for 16 hours.’

Aniston is also known for incorporating yoga and boxing as part of her exercise regimen. Brad Pitt’s ex was first seen filming the sequel to his 2019 mystery comedy, alongside his old friend Adam Sandler, in Aloha State.

The original Murder Mystery is about a married couple who were framed for the death of an elderly billionaire while vacationing abroad. Initially on vacation to rekindle the flame of their marriage, the couple is forced to go on the run.

Its sequel, Murder Mystery 2, was announced in September, more than two years after the first film was released on Netflix.

