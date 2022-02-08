Jennifer Lawrence’s experience working with DiCaprio and Chalamet

The actress recounted one particular day on the set of Don’t Look Up when the two wore Lawrence out.

american actress Jennifer Lawrence defined as a “complete misery” work with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in Don’t Look Up.

These words were shared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, an instance in which he spoke about a specific day on the recording set.

“Timothée was excited to be away from home [tras el confinamiento]. I believe that it was kind of like their first scene. And Leo had chosen the song that was playing in the car and said ‘you know, this song is about, you know, blah, blah, blah’”, recounted the actress.

Colbert, the talk show host, applauded his DiCaprio impression.

The 31-year-old added: “I just remember being in complete misery that day. it was hell”.

Still, Jennifer Lawrence admitted that it was amazing to work on Don’t Look Up with DiCaprio, Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry.

In the film directed by Adam McKay, Lawarence and DiCaprio play Kate Diabiaski and Dr.Randall Mindy respectively who try to warn the president of the White House (Streep) of an asteroid that is close to Earth.

In the podcast “Happy Sad Confused”, the director defined the film as “a disaster movie where people don’t necessarily believe disaster is near.”

The film will compete at the Oscars in the categories Best Film, Best Soundtrack, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

Despite the success of the film, Lawrence said that she received a lower salary than DiCaprio, despite the fact that she is one of the main actresses.

According to The Independent, the actress received $25 millionwhile his partner won $30 million.

“Look, Leo brings in more box office than me. I am very lucky and I am happy with my agreement, ”said the medium through Vanity Fair.

BACK TO HOME