Jennifer Lawrence is obsessed with TikTok

Jennifer Lawrence credit: Bang Showbiz

The popular viral video platform TikTok has a new adept among its ranks, the Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. However, for the moment we will not see the nice actress creating her own content or participating in addictive choreographies, since the interpreter is satisfied with enjoying the occurrences of others.

“No, I will not do TikToks,” the interpreter has assured in conversation with Stephen Colbert, who has tried in vain to convince her to become the next new star of the famous application. “Exactly, people would see me”, she has added about the reasons for her refusal.

Other curious details of her interview with the well-known presenter of ‘The Late Show’ are linked to Jennifer’s preferences when it comes to pets. Asked if she would choose to have a cat or a dog, the artist has refused to choose, assuring that she loves “all God’s creatures”.

And about her musical tastes, the protagonist of the film ‘Don’t look up’ has revealed her fondness for the music of Miranda Lambert, one of the most recognizable country music singers of the moment, and specifically for her song ‘Holding On To You’.