Jennifer Aniston Wears a New Haircut That Women Over 50 Will Love

In full promotion of the movie Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler Jennifer Aniston surprise us again with look change who is undoubtedly one of those we already want in the TELVA newsroom. And it’s like when I wore the cut Rachelof the most copied in the 90snow in 2022, the protagonist of friends has done it again: wearing the most flattering haircut at 50 and beyond.

The ideal open bangs at 50

Jennifer Aniston has surprised everyone with a photo that she has hung on her wall with her co-star to announce that the second part of the film is coming up, but instead of being interested in her, her fans were more interested in her new look of hair with the open fringe that most favors.

And is that if there is an actress who always inspires us with her hair, she is Jennifer Aniston. From her babylights wickscalifornia girls for her hair care and tricks to combat frizz. It also has its own firm hair care, lolavie.

Jennifer Aniston with Adam Sandler on the set of “Murder Mystery 2” with her new haircut with bangs.GTres Online.

Well, although her long hair has not changed much and she wears it at chest height with long layers in the front area of ​​her hair, it is clearly seen that she wears this new bangs that is from the most inspiring thing we’ve ever seen and that it is a trend in 2022. Although the actress has opted for this cut several times years ago, this is the first time that she has worn this cut again in a long time and we as her followers are obsessed. As well as her followers who wrote “I love the bangs” or “you look amazing” about her new look. That yes, do not expect that the protagonist of how to kill your boss show off your iconic Rachel again, which will go down in history as one of the most demanded hairdressers for years and even today.

Because the actress prefers effortless hair and natural texture that can be combed daily and without complications with styling cream or air dried. But surely with her new fringe that is in fashion and that is most flattering for its fresh and rejuvenating air.

It may interest you