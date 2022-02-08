Jennifer Aniston shares a fun behind the scenes of Mystery on Board 2

One of the most successful movies on Netflix was mystery on board (Murder Mystery), a comedy starring Jennifer Aniston Y adam snadler which was launched on the platform in 2019. A few days after its premiere, the film became the most watched on the service, becoming one of the most watched original movies on streaming.

The film follows a New York couple who travel to Europe on vacation. An unexpected situation leads them to be accused of the murder of an elderly millionaire, so they must get to work to solve the crime and clear their names.

Although the film did not receive critical acclaim, it was widely popular with Netflix subscribers. This led to the red N company quickly giving the green light to a sequel, which has already been filming for a few weeks. As anticipated, the continuation will once again feature the performances of Aniston and Sandleralong with a cast of renowned actors.

In the last few hours, Jennifer Aniston shared a behind-the-scenes image of Mystery on Board 2. In the first image, the Friends actress can be seen with her co-star, with a magnificent sunset in the background. We must remember that the new installment is being shot in Hawaiiwhich will surely serve as the location for a new mystery that will once again put the protagonist couple in trouble.

Also, the interpreter published a video where you can see Sandler and the rest of the cast members having a good time during the filming of the tape. In addition, it can be seen that all sanitary measures are maintained, with distancing, face masks and in an outdoor environment.

At the moment the plot of Mystery on Board 2 is unknown, but it will surely have a good dose of murder, intrigue and several laughs to have a good time. The film does not have a release date, but it is estimated that its release could be in late 2022 or early 2023 on Netflix.

