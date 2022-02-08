Jennifer Aniston captivates with her abs by wearing a red mini bikini | entertainment

Jennifer Aniston She is one of the most famous actresses in the world due to her different appearances in movies of Hollywood and he always steals all the looks of his fans.

Recently, the American film producer captivated hearts by wearing a red bikini with which she exposed part of her abdomen and continues to ratify that she is a very beautiful woman with a worked body at almost 53 years old.

While the actress enjoyed a sunny afternoon in Wakiki, Hawaii Last Monday, he allowed himself to be photographed by the paparazzi of the place who captured the tremendous body that the acclaimed actress has.

she lies resting a few days in your hotel while the recordings of Murder Mystery 2 resume, which is broadcast on the video and series platform, Netflix .

The comedian and director He has assured on several occasions that he has a lot of self-control so as not to consume foods that are not healthyso you can eat just 1 sweet and feel satisfied.

Also, during an interview with Women’s Health, the actress revealed that he wakes up every day at 9 in the morning and works out, that’s his routine 5 times a week. He also said that She is a fan of intermittent fasting.

Jennifer Aniston /Photo: Fligtrisk / BACKGRID