Javier Bardem, for ‘Being the Ricardos’, Penélope Cruz, for ‘Parallel Mothers’, and Alberto Iglesias for the soundtrack, candidates for the 2022 Oscars | Oscar Awards 2022

Penelope Cruz for parallel mothers, and Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos, They have achieved this morning two nominations for the Oscars, whose ceremony will be held on March 27. For both, it will be their fourth candidacy and they are the fourth pair of interpreters to achieve it in the same year. Cruz has obtained it for the second time with a character in Spanish (her first candidacy was with Return, then he won it with Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and would be a finalist again with Nine): she would join the select club of actresses who have been twice nominated for an Oscar with characters not in English: there are Sophia Loren, Isabella Adjani, Liv Ullmann and Marion Cotillard. Penelope Cruz competes with Olivia Colman (The dark daughter), Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spenser).

Javier Bardem won it by No country for old men. The previous occasions entered with Before Night Falls Y Beautiful. In Being the Ricardos He also speaks a mixture of English and Spanish. In his case, he competes against Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!), Will Smith (Williams method) and Denzel Washington (Macbeth).

More information

Among the finalists for the Oscar, the composer from San Sebastian Alberto Iglesias has also entered, who manages to be an Oscar candidate for the fourth time, this time for his score of Parallel mothers. A classic of Almodóvar’s cinema, Iglesias is the first time he arrives at the Hollywood Academy Awards with a Spanish film. Previously, it was for The loyal gardener (2006), kites in the sky (2008) and The mole (2012).

Photograph taken in 2012 of the composer Alberto Iglesias. Photo: Carlos Rossillo

dog power, by Jane Campion, has achieved 12 nominations for the awards. has been left behind dunes, Denis Villeneuve, with 10 candidates, and tie with seven Belfast, West Side Story Y Williams method. With those seven, Steven Spielberg becomes the filmmaker whose films have added the most Oscar nominations in history. They compete for best film CODA, Don’t look up, Belfast, the japanese Drive My Car, Dune, The Williams Way, Licorice Pizza, Alley of Lost Souls, Dog Power Y West Side Story. Of the 10, eight last more than two hours.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Among the animated shorts has entered The Windshield Wipe, an inquiry into love by Alberto Mielgo, which premiered it at last Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight. “Since it takes the same time to make a short film than a feature film, I don’t differentiate it,” he told the French contest. The Windshield Wipe travels through different cities, shows various thoughts about love and the couple, plays with animation to immerse the viewer in this globalized world. “I have been drawing the places I have been, from there the creative composition is born, which adds photographs. And then I go to the characters, each one different, with their own personality, ”he explained. “I close the script in the story board, that’s where I am, that’s where my work is”.

A moment from ‘The Windshield Wipe’, by Alberto Mielgo

In supporting actor compete Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODE), Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog), J K Simmons (Being the Ricardos) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog). In the supporting actresses are Jessie Buckley (The dark daughter), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) Kirsten Dunst (The power of the dog) Aunjanue Ellis (The Williams Method) and Judi Dench (Belfast).

In the address section are Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story). Campion is the first director to be selected in two editions.

The options of having a film in Spanish at the Oscar for best international film have been left out, a category that is integrated with the Japanese Drive My Car (which achieved four nominations, including best film), the Danish flee (which also enters animation and documentary, a historical milestone), the Italian It was the hand of God bhutan film A Yak in the Classroom, and the norwegian The worst person in the world.