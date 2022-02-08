Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz make history with their nominations for the 2022 Oscars

mamilarincon

(CNN) – Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz make a great couple.

This Tuesday, they became the sixth marriage that achieves nominations in the acting categories the same year at the Oscar Awards.

Bardem was nominated for best actor for his role as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos, while Cruz earned a nomination for her role as Janis in Parallel Mothers.

Former married couples who have been nominated include Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt; Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner; Elsa Lanchester and Charles Laughton; Rex Harrison and Rachel Roberts and Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

Other couples who weren’t married but also earned nominations in the acting categories during the same year include Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier (who would later marry) and Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston, who have been together for a long time.

This year, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons also fall into that category.

The couple have reportedly been engaged for years and share two children. She was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in The Power of the Dog and he was nominated for supporting actor in the same film.

