Javier Aguirre, the technician of the controversial faces

Javier Aguirre has been League Champion with Pachucaavoided a disaster in the qualifying round for the 2002 World Cup with the Mexican team and fulfilled the dream of directing in Europe and even in Africa. However, polemics have also been part of his career and almost always they cost him his job as a coach in the teams he has managed.

He is currently the object of criticism from hundreds of Rayados de Monterrey fans who do not forgive him for the resounding defeat in the debut of the 2022 Club World Cup at the hands of Al Ahlywhich meant the early elimination of the representative club from Concacaf.

With Egypt experienced a similar episode. Javier Aguirre was named head coach of the Egyptian national team in 2018. A year later, when Aguirre was preparing for a process that was to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup, everything ended abruptly when the Pharaohs were eliminated from the African Cup of Nations in the Round of 16 and at home.

Another of the papers that the DT gave was in the World Cup in South Africa 2010 when the Mexican team that he directed faced Argentina in the Round of 16 and the DT did not find a way to match the Albiceleste and on top of that he declared that I was upset by the pessimism of the fans. After the World Cup, he left the coaching position of the Tri in its second stage.

As coach of Atletico Madrid could not finish the 2008-2009 season due to the accumulation of poor results that a club the size of Atleti cannot afford. The contract of Aguirre ended in June, but his departure was anticipated when the Colchoneros were in seventh place and barely fighting to reach the UEFA Europa League. So the board decided to thank him.

OUT OF THE FIELD THERE WERE SEVERAL CONTROVERSIES

In the 2009 Gold Cupduring a confrontation between the Mexican team and the Panama team, the DT kicked the player Richard Phillips. The action unleashed a brawl and above all, the strategist justified himself.

“I scolded them, because I had to give a kick that they did not dare to give in the field. I put the example, wrong, but I put them. His eyes were bloodshotthey were eating our land. I couldn’t anymoreI had to do something, that black guy, the ball comes out, he wants to play the live game and I kick him, I apologize and I’m leaving, ”said the DT who was ‘forgiven’ by the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Another of the controversies that lived Javier Aguirre were the accusations of alleged rigging of matches in the Spanish league. It all goes back to the years when Vasco was coach of Zaragoza.

The authorities of The league who heads Javier Thebesdenounced that in 2011 the Saragossa would have paid almost two million euros to members of Levante so that they let themselves be lost and in this way the team of Aguirre would be saved from relegation. It was literally a couple of years of the judicial process, but in 2019 the Criminal Court No. 7 of Spain acquitted Aguirre.

However, this investigation caused the Mexican coach was sacked as Japan coach. The Basque He did not have time to show his ability with the Rising Sun team, which did not like the controversy surrounding Vasco.

By the way, with scratched He had already had an episode of controversy when he went to a party in the midst of a pandemic, a situation that the protocol of the MX League requires avoiding. The Basque He was fined and isolated to avoid contagion.

Now Aguirre directs to scratched at Club World Cup from United Arab Emirates hoping to achieve at least fifth place this Wednesday and hope that the failure and the anger of the fans does not trigger another departure from a club.