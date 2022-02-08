Javier Aguirre is an old-fashioned technician

How to remove the failure of the Club World Cup? Winning the next league. That easy.

Ladies and gentlemen… It is supposed to Monterey It is a team in which the FEMSA entrepreneurs have invested a lot of money, buying all kinds of players, building a spectacular stadium, and they are paying an impressive amount to Javier AguirreThere is talk of four million dollars a year, which is unusual in Mexican soccer.

Javier Aguirre He accumulated experience in his travels in low-quality teams in Spanish football, with the exception of Atlético de Madrid with a stage in the Champions League, made Egypt runner-up in Africa, directed Japan and left the national team due to problems from which he came out clean.

With Monterey he is going to play FIFA Club World Cupand lose with Al Ahly, a team that had six or seven players out between those called by the Egyptian National Team and COVID. Lose 1-0, a team full of South American figures and some Mexicans, a team that should be fighting for the semifinals at least.

Javier Aguirre will have to win the league to remove the failure of the Club World Cup. imago7

Especially if the rival in front of you, tigershad reached the final the previous tournament playing it against Bayer Munich. scratched should have at least come to fight palm treesAnd if you couldn’t beat him, well, you lost to the South American champion.

They were eliminated in the first instance, what was it scratched? The ‘Basque’ Aguirre has not given anything Montereyfor injuries, for COVID, for going to his son’s wedding, for whatever he wants… it has been bad for the team.

People know it, and besides, they constantly throw it in their faces. On the side of tigers at least there was some infatuation with his audience that followed him to the Club World Cupbut Monterey he didn’t, it’s a colder and different style team.

for my taste, Javier Aguirre it’s an old-fashioned technician. He is a coach who knows how to defend himself very well and who plans his matches to defend, because that is how he played for a long time in Spain with small teams.

But directing a more or less large team in Mexican soccer, it is difficult for him to do so, Monterey It is difficult for him to win games and the title of the MX League.

How to get rid of failure Club World Cup? Winning the next league. That easy. There is no other left to Javier Aguirrebut the owners will put him on his feet in the street.