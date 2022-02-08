Javier Aguirre has effectiveness above 50 percent with Rayados

Despite the failure in the Club World Cup, Vasco has more wins than draws and losses in 49 games managed.

Effectiveness above 50 percent of Aguirre in Rayados

For: Emmanuel R. Marroquin FEB. 08. 2022

In that period of official games directed, Javier Aguirre has Rayados with 70 goals for and 40 goals against, numbers that contrast with the final result of the match against Al Ahly that forced him to aspire only for fifth place in the tournament and not for the title.

JAVIER AGUIRRE DOES NOT CONVINCE THE RAYADOS FANS

Aldo Farías put on the table TUDN 4 line that Vasco has accumulated disappointment among Monterrey fans, who expect another type of game on the field, a more offensive one, and not the one that the Mexican strategist has presented at the moment.

“He lacked preparation in the match and in the development of the game in the first minutes with a certain superiority in handling the ball, Al Ahly never stopped being dangerous on the counterattack, they were hunting them until (the goal) happened.

“There is an accumulated disappointment in Javier Aguirre’s process and it has to do with the size of the squad and the quality that exists, the fan believes that he should play differently, but that Vasco is not seen as more offensive. But he is not the technician they bought for that. But we did not finish seeing the Vasco team or the one that people imagine they should have, “said Aldo Farías in TUDN.