Jane Campion makes history, Kirsten Dunst finally nominated and 9 other curious facts about the nominations

2. 3. We were already anxiously awaiting the full list of nominees for the Oscar this 2022 and the film academy has not been made to pray. Taking into account the awards season, we could anticipate many of the nominations, but many others have caught us by surprise and have also made history.

Ari Wegner nominated for Best Cinematography





One of the recurring and justified complaints each year at these awards is the low presence of women among the nominees, especially in the more technical categories.

This year, the cinematographer Ari Wegner has made history by becoming the second woman to be nominated for best photography for her work on ‘El poder del perro’ (‘The power of the dog’). Previously, only Rachel Morrison had been nominated in this category for ‘Mudbound: The Color of War’, although the statuette finally went to Roger Deakins for ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

Jane Campion earns her second Best Directing nomination





‘The power of the dog’ is marking a historic festival season for the prizes that its director is competing for, Jane Campion. It is the second time that she competes with her for the statuette, since she was nominated for ‘El piano’, a film that she also scripted and produced.

Since the first edition of the Oscars in 1929, only seven women have been nominated for Best Direction. Only Kathryn Bigelow for ‘The Hurt Locker’ and Chloe Zhao for ‘Nomadland’ have won it, although it is the first time that a woman has been nominated twice in this category.

‘Flee’, an animated documentary





Although it is being greatly overshadowed by flashier titles like ‘Encanto’, ‘Flee’ is one of the strongest bets of the year in the field of animated filmfollowing as a documentary the true story of a homosexual Afghan refugee who flees to Denmark.

It has become the first film in history to be nominated in the categories of Best Documentary, Best Foreign Film and Best Animated Film.

‘Dune’ is one of the most nominated science fiction movies





Despite the fact that fantasy and science fiction stories usually have it rough at certain festivals, there are some genre films that have managed to win a good number of nominations.

‘dune’ in fact, it has managed to match ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Gravity’ with ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Soundtrack.

Japan’s ‘Drive My Car’ nominated for Best Picture





The foreign language movies they also face a very high barrier when it comes to being considered for awards beyond “Best Foreign Film.”

Things have been changing in recent years, and we’ve had nominations like ‘Minari’, ‘Parasites’ or ‘Roma’. This list now joins ‘Drive My Car’from Ryūsuke Hamaguchiwhich has received nominations for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and Best Film.

Kirsten Dunst gets her first nomination





Kirsten Dunst She has been working in film and television all her life and we have seen her grow through all kinds of roles, from ‘Interview with the Vampire’ to ‘Melancholy’ without forgetting ‘Spider-Man’ or ‘Marie Antoinette’.

And yet He just received his first nomination at the age of 39 for his role in ‘The power of the dog’, showing that everything comes in life even if it is made to beg.

Troy Kotsur, the first deaf actor nominated for an Oscar





We continue with historical nominations, and it is that Troy Kotsur has become the first deaf actor to be nominated for an Oscar. for his role in ‘CODA: The Sounds of Silence’.

Kotsur himself a few weeks ago compared the opportunities of deaf actors when it comes to finding work against actors who can hear with a small hair in the middle of a beard. And it is that although we are seeing more and more roles for deaf people,** until now only Marlee Matlin had been the only deaf person to be nominated for an Oscar in 1987.

The year of biopics





This year has been loaded with movies based on real events. Between ‘Being the Ricardos’, ‘Spencer’ and ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ we have come together with four nominations for its protagonists.

Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart opt for the statuette of Best Actress, while Andrew Garfield and Javier Bardem compete in the Best Actor category for their performances in these biopics.

The “Anitas” from ‘West Side Story’





Steven Spielberg’s remake has managed to win several of the gala’s strongest nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress.

Even though the ‘West Side Story’ original surpassed him in number of nominations, they have coincided in these three categories. Interestingly, the leading actors were not nominated then or now. Yes, it was at the time Rita Moreno and now Ariana DeBoseboth for playing Anita in the musical.

Netflix sweeps in nominations





This has been a golden year for Netflixwhich has become the studio with the largest number of nominees for the 2022 Oscars.

The movies on the streaming platform have managed to open a gap in practically all categories by adding a total of 27 nominations.

‘The dark daughter’, ‘The power of the dog’, ‘Don’t look up’, ‘It was the hand of God’, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom’! and ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ will represent Netflix at the awards ceremony.

Kenneth Branagh has broken a record for nominations





‘Belfast’ is also being one of the films that are sweeping this award season. With today’s nominations, Kenneth Branagh has also broken a new awards record by receiving seven nominations in seven different categories throughout his career.

His latest film has earned nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Direction for Brannagh. The British filmmaker has previously been nominated for Best Actor, Best Short Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

Until now, the record for the most nominations in different categories was held by George Clooney and Walt Disney with six nominations each.