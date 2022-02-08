Is the third time lucky for Will Smith?

The first nomination that the actor Will Smith had a Oscar award It was 20 years ago for his interpretation of the Boxing idol Mohammed ali. Five years later he received a second nomination for the statuette in the same category, Leading Actor in the film “Looking for happiness”on neither of the two occasions did he receive recognition, but the saying may apply to the actor that “the third time is the charm.”

15 years ago Smith had not been nominated; on this occasion he is so because of his interpretation in “King Richard: A Winning Family”where Smith gives life to Richard Williams, father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

The film chronicles the athletes’ training under the watchful eye and tutelage of their father (Smith), who speaks frequently of the 78-page plan he laid out to conquer the almost exclusively white world of tennis before they were old enough to play. hold a racket

Directed by the filmmaker of Puerto Rican descent, Reinaldo Marcus Green, this film puts the magnifying glass on Richard Williams, the father of the Williams sisters and who, being these girls, conceived an ambitious and surprising plan -not without controversial and controversial decisions- to to reach the top of tennis starting from the humble streets of Compton (Los Angeles, USA).

