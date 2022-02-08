“Infinite”, the new film by Mark Wahlberg, will be released by Paramount +

Hot on the heels of its U.S. debut, ViacomCBS’s premium subscription streaming service Paramount+ announced today that the film infinite from Paramount Pictures will be available on the platform for Canada, Latin America, Nordic countries and Australia on August 11. Nowadays, infinite It is the most watched film to date on the platform in the US.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, infinite It’s both an action movie and a movie.

science fiction, which delves into the concept of reincarnation through images

spectacular and nuanced characters who must use memories and abilities of

past lives to ensure the future. Along with Wahlberg, infinite is starring

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby

Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by D. Eric Maikranz, infinite this

directed by Antoine Fuqua, with a screen story by Todd Stein, screenplay by Ian

Shorr and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John

Zaozirny. Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. The executive producers are Antoine

Maikranz. Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. The executive producers are Antoine

Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

Paramount+ is currently available in Canada, Latin America, the Nordic countries

and the US, and will launch in Australia on August 11. By the end of 2021,

ViacomCBS will offer Paramount+ in 25 markets, and will continue to expand its presence

until reaching 45 markets by the end of 2022.