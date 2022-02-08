INE publishes call for consultation to revoke AMLO’s mandate

The National Electoral Institute (INE) published this Monday the call for the revocation of the mandate of the President of the Republic, an exercise that will be held for the first time in the country on April 10.

As of last Friday and until April 10, the federal government is prohibited from publicizing achievements or promoting the consultation, so the dissemination of the exercise will be the sole power of the INE.

The document calls on citizens to participate in this democratic exercise once the requirement established in the Constitution was fulfilled that it be requested by 3% of the Mexicans registered in the Nominal List.

“During the next 63 days, the INE will concentrate its energies, its time, its material and human resources, as well as its institutional capacities, on what it knows how to do best, the organization of a process for the exercise of the political rights of citizens, under the constitutional principles of legality, certainty, impartiality, objectivity, independence and maximum publicity”, said the president of the INE, Lorenzo Cordova.

He mentioned that although the revocation of the mandate will not be carried out in the best conditions, this exercise will be thanks to the INE and resolutions of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federationas of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nationwhich legally shield the process.

“The first Mandate Revocation in history is going to be conducted and carried out successfully. (…) All citizens registered on the Nominal List will have a ballot waiting for them and waiting for them at the polls on April 10. All and all without exception, if someone says otherwise, she will be lying to the public, ”she mentioned.

The call establishes that the voting day for the mandate revocation process will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The question will be: Do you agree that Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorPresident of the United Mexican States, will his mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence or will he continue in the Presidency of the Republic until his term ends?

Citizens will cast their vote for one of the two options:

a) That the mandate be revoked due to loss of trust, or

b) That he continue in the Presidency of the Republic.

Polling hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In the reception of the vote in the voting booths, the rules will be observed at all times. sanitary measures against Covid-19 foreseen in the protocols implemented by the INE for the operation of the voting booths, avoiding the contact of officials of polling station boards with the electorate.

The representations of the political parties may exercise their right to vote in the board of directors of the voting booth in which they are accredited.

The Mexican citizens residing abroad may exercise their right to vote electronically via the Internet. The voting period will begin at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time on April 1, 2022 and will end at 6:00 p.m. on April 10.

The official results of the mandate revocation process will be exclusively those disclosed by the National Electoral Institute and, where appropriate, the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation.

No other natural or legal person, either on their own behalf or on behalf of third parties, may contract radio and television propaganda aimed at influencing the opinion of citizens about the Revocation of Mandate.

During the time that the Mandate Revocation process comprises, from the issuance of the Summons and until the conclusion of the voting day, the dissemination in the media of all government propaganda of any order of government must be suspended.

During the session, the calls to participate as an observer and observer for the revocation of the 2021-2022 mandate were also approved, as well as the one addressed to the international community interested in witnessing and accompanying the development of this process.