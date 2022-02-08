Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings agree to six-player trade that includes Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton, sources say

The Indiana Pacers are trading Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

The Pacers also include a 2027 second-round pick in the deal with the Kings, sources told ESPN.

Sabonis, 25, a two-time All-Star who was the 11th pick in the 2016 NBA draft, is averaging 18.9 points and 12.1 rebounds this season. He has had 34 double-doubles this season, third behind Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert.

The Pacers are reshaping their roster with trades in Sabonis and Caris LeVert this week, and Indiana now adds Haliburton to a revamped floor that includes Malcolm Brogdon and rookie Chris Duarte. The Pacers create a $6 million trade exception in the deal.

The 21-year-old Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in 2020, is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 assists for the Kings this season. The Kings’ backcourt now revolves around point guard De’Aaron Fox and rookie Davion Mitchell.

Hield is third in the NBA in 3-point shooting this season, behind only Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet. Hield is owed $63 million through 2023-2024 on his contract.