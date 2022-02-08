Impeccable! Zendaya impresses everyone in the new episode of “Euphoria”

U.S. – Zendaya left everyone impressed with his performance in the fifth episode of euphoria. In this second season, the character of the actress returns to drugs and hides it from her family and friends. The interpretation of the young woman really confirms her Golden Globe.

In the first scenes, the actress begins to assume the attitudes of a person who begins to suffer from abstinence syndrome. So much so that she even begins to use emotional manipulation with her mother and sister in order to use again. Throughout the episode she is seen trying to get something to help her feel better, and she ends up going to a drug dealer.

What caught the most attention, apart from the hard history of the character, was the interpretation of Zendaya. The young woman almost perfectly captured the feelings of someone suffering from addictions due to a traumatic event. It is that she even adopted the body posture of people in that state, and this denotes the great research carried out to be able to star in the series.

The episode is very different from others in the same series, not least because none of the characters have the show’s signature sparkle. Aesthetics and colorful makeup are left aside, to touch the harsh reality of all the characters that begin to fall into reality. It’s just that, during the first season, everyone was very involved in their own lives.

Now, everyone is forced to face the darker parts, the ones that cannot be hidden behind makeup. the character of Zendeya is in charge of giving that change in history and giving it greater drama. No doubt everyone is waiting for the next episode to see how the story of all the characters continues. It is clear that this season is the deepest and most real.